Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $27.93 and last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 2500327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.
The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Mosaic Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16.
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
