American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share.
American Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of AFG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $137.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.92 and a 200 day moving average of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.79.
American Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.26%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFG. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.
American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.
