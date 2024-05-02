Kinovo (LON:KINO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Kinovo (LON:KINO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 65 ($0.82) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Kinovo Stock Up 18.9 %

LON KINO traded up GBX 7.75 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 48.75 ($0.61). 857,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,085. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17. Kinovo has a 1-year low of GBX 25 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 70 ($0.88). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.46. The company has a market cap of £30.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinovo

In related news, insider Sangita Shah purchased 110,565 shares of Kinovo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £45,331.65 ($56,942.16). 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinovo

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

