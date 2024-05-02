Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.92) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.33) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.56) to GBX 1,050 ($13.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 981.60 ($12.33).

Shares of STAN stock traded up GBX 57 ($0.72) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 752 ($9.45). The company had a trading volume of 589,435,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,539,438. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 885.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 571 ($7.17) and a one year high of GBX 766.60 ($9.63). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 669.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 647.44.

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 24,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.35), for a total value of £160,271.65 ($201,321.00). Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

