Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 1,502 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after acquiring an additional 136,782 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after buying an additional 117,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,928.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,456.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,928.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,994 shares of company stock valued at $27,205,009 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.82. The stock had a trading volume of 197,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,799. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $148.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.85.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

