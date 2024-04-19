Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 0.9%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.54 and last traded at $34.74. 15,136,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 46,380,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Intel Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $145.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,056,704 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $488,375,000 after acquiring an additional 332,173 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 42,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

