AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Up 1.2%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 2,056,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 11,615,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AGNC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jonestrading started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 917.92 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,414.41%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

