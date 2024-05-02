Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) CEO Sells $250,095.21 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $250,095.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,101.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,116. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth $118,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 214.9% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEBO. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

