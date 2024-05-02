Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham Sells 700 Shares

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $20,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.05. 16,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $34.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.