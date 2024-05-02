Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Releases Earnings Results

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.13 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. Lemonade updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Lemonade Price Performance

NYSE LMND traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $17.30. 205,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,275. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $165,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lemonade

About Lemonade

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.