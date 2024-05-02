Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Releases Earnings Results

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.13 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. Lemonade updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
NYSE LMND traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $17.30. 205,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,275. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.
In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $165,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.
