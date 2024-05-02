Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.11.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of SWK stock traded down $8.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.84. 2,305,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,085. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

