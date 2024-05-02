Gartner (NYSE:IT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40, RTT News reports. Gartner had a return on equity of 147.74% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.900- EPS.

Gartner Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $419.60. The company had a trading volume of 23,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,071. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Gartner has a 52-week low of $295.43 and a 52-week high of $486.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.90.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.50.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

