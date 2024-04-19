Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shot up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.70 and last traded at $47.68. 77,661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 353,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAIN. B. Riley downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The business had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 8.37%. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 945.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 562.3% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

