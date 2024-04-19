Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Trading Up 0.4%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.60 and last traded at $67.42. Approximately 1,923,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 7,504,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average of $70.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

