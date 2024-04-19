AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Gap Down to $9.25

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.25, but opened at $9.02. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 976,324 shares traded.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSOS. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 390,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 231,887 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

