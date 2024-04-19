Tufton Capital Management Buys New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Tufton Capital Management bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $539.00 target price (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.61.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $347.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $422.44 and its 200 day moving average is $438.62. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.93 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

