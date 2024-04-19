Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ameriprise Financial worth $20,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

AMP traded up $4.00 on Friday, hitting $416.63. 56,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,749. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.85 and a twelve month high of $440.67. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $416.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

