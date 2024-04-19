SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Reduced by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.58. 38,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,165. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $131.67.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

