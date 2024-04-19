Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Invests $266,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,966,000 after acquiring an additional 235,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PayPal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after acquiring an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PayPal Stock Performance
Shares of PYPL opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.
Insider Activity at PayPal
In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
PayPal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.
