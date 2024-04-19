SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on May 15th

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.48). The firm had revenue of C$211.02 million for the quarter.
