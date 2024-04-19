Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Position Decreased by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Shell were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shell by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $71.50. 1,109,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,347. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.45. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $230.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

