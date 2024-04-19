Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $755,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $17.13 on Friday, hitting $714.23. The company had a trading volume of 372,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.68 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $766.17 and a 200-day moving average of $700.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.37.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

