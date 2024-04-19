AIA Group Ltd Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,307 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE KO opened at $59.07 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

