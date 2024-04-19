William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

William Penn Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Performance

WMPN opened at $12.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $116.80 million, a PE ratio of 135.89 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. William Penn Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

William Penn Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WMPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 2.44%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on William Penn Bancorporation from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on William Penn Bancorporation

Institutional Investors Weigh In On William Penn Bancorporation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMPN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.