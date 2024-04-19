The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 180,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 261,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 108,464 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Williams Companies by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,900. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams Companies

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.