Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.9 %

APH traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,189. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.59. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.77 and its 200-day moving average is $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

