Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Airbnb by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Airbnb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Airbnb by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,742,000 after acquiring an additional 273,191 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Airbnb by 8.1% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ABNB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.07. 349,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,568,438. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.40 and its 200-day moving average is $142.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 3,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $449,636.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,930,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,409,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at $23,623,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 475,414 shares of company stock worth $75,187,257. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

