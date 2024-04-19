ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Down to $1.38

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.34. ChargePoint shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 966,516 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHPT

ChargePoint Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.48 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 125.19% and a negative net margin of 90.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,595.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 421,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,846 shares of company stock worth $296,562. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $9,733,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 301,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.