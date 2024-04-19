Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Down to $928.48

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $928.48, but opened at $871.00. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $867.64, with a volume of 1,669,512 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $949.85.

The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $956.91 and a 200 day moving average of $544.90.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

