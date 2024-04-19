First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Up to $174.29

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $174.29, but opened at $179.42. First Solar shares last traded at $175.46, with a volume of 327,315 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. First Solar’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

