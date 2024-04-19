Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Up to $37.58

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.58, but opened at $38.92. Ichor shares last traded at $37.67, with a volume of 27,402 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Get Ichor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICHR

Ichor Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In other Ichor news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,431.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,431.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after buying an additional 79,674 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.