Xponance Inc. Buys 12,537 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $34,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $3,418,529 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Argus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

BSX traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.90. 879,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,294,362. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

