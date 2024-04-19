Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after buying an additional 18,616,003 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $104,821,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538,247 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,835,000.

DFAX traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,345. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

