Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,740 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. Visa comprises 6.9% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 17,418.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,233,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,159 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,352. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.43.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $271.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.62.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

