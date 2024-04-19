QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QNST. Stephens raised their price target on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

QuinStreet stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.70. 35,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,402. The company has a market cap of $916.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 32.98% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at QuinStreet

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $126,357.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

