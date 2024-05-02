Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 53,424 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,424 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 12,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 12,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 26,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $176.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.17 and its 200 day moving average is $162.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.74.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

