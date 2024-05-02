Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Lessened by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. &PARTNERS increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 5,790 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $486,128.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,048 shares of company stock valued at $13,336,846. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.0 %

CL opened at $91.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $92.54.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

