New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 52,560 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,560 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $14,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.29.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $96.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.34. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $120.37.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

