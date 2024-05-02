Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 2,210 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,744,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,325,000 after acquiring an additional 82,602 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,477,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,948,000 after buying an additional 64,685 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 75,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $36.52.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $138.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

