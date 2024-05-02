Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,839 shares of company stock worth $77,788,745 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $555.00 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.85 and a 1 year high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $524.53.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

