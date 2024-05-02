Y.D. More Investments Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd reduced its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.3% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 110,360 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $113.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.12. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2956 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

