Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases 26 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $494.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $514.45 and a 200 day moving average of $485.06. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $374.85 and a twelve month high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

