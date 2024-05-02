RB Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $145.31 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.64 and a 200 day moving average of $151.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

