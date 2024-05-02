Concord Wealth Partners Sells 760 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF opened at $50.14 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

