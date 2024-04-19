Bitcoin Price Reaches $65,410.41 on Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,287.73 billion and approximately $50.33 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $65,410.41 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $483.89 or 0.00739777 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00042893 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00102105 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000344 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,686,975 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
