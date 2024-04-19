XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0086

XYO (XYO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, XYO has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $115.66 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010680 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001355 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,318.41 or 0.99859355 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010367 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00097170 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00819309 USD and is down -6.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,501,514.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

