WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $49,588.24 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 59.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.35 or 0.00125149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011610 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000138 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001483 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

