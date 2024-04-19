JD.com’s (JD) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JD. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Get JD.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD.com

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD opened at $25.46 on Thursday. JD.com has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in JD.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 39,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.