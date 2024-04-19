Prom (PROM) Price Tops $9.88 on Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $9.88 or 0.00015195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $180.25 million and $3.34 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010764 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001343 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,966.43 or 0.99948944 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010422 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00096355 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 9.11390218 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $3,072,103.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

