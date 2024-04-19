Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Upgraded by Pi Financial to “Buy”

Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ERO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.88.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$27.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.43. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.72 and a 52 week high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.80 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.0165631 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile



Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

